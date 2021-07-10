Nour Oumousse
Fellas

Quokkie!

Nour Oumousse
Fellas
Nour Oumousse for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Quokkie! character playful mascot branding design visual identity brand identity happy australia quokkie quokka animal bear illustration symbol mark icon logo design branding brand logo
Download color palette

Quokkie!
A logo design for a car finder app.

For inquiries and collaborations:
nour@oumousse.com
Let's connect:
Twitter

978e89825045177818826e069d494cad
Rebound of
Quokkie!
By Nour Oumousse
Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like