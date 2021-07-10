Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AfrizalProject

E-Commerce Application - Redesign Shopee App - Mobile App

AfrizalProject
AfrizalProject
  • Save
E-Commerce Application - Redesign Shopee App - Mobile App home detail product product shop mobile app shopee mobile application e-commerce ui
Download color palette

hello everyone

For now I'm still in the process of learning to become a UI Designer. This time
I have redesigned the Shopee application.

Don't forget to give me feedback

Thank you

AfrizalProject
AfrizalProject

More by AfrizalProject

View profile
    • Like