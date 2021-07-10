🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Folks,
Here is the concept of Wardrobe App UI Screen where User can see latest fashion collection and add their own collection. Add outfits for particular day in calendar.
For navigation & other screen visit: https://marvelapp.com/prototype/5ca700f
Kindly share your valuable feedback.
Press "L" if you like the project.
Have a project idea? I am available for new projects abhishekraj031@gmail.com
whatsapp- +91-7838224516