Hello Folks,

Here is the concept of Wardrobe App UI Screen where User can see latest fashion collection and add their own collection. Add outfits for particular day in calendar.

For navigation & other screen visit: https://marvelapp.com/prototype/5ca700f

Kindly share your valuable feedback.

Press "L" if you like the project.

Have a project idea? I am available for new projects abhishekraj031@gmail.com

whatsapp- +91-7838224516