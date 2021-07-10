Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jakub Sroka

Score Keeper - My First App

Jakub Sroka
Jakub Sroka
THIS IS NOT JUST ABOUT THE DESIGN, this is the first app that I've humbly coded in JS myself.

💌 Readme here
📲 Live app here

Reach me on sroka.es or LinkedIn.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Jakub Sroka
Jakub Sroka
UX / UI / Product Designer

