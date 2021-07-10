Tracovid COVID -19 Tracking Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
project is centered around providing a solution that will users find useful information about Covid-19, track cases around the world and also help identify when they are at high risk or monitor potential exposure to the virus. This will help provide information and aid in stopping the spread of the virus amongst everyone.