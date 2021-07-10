Books about abandonment / Photos by Francis Meslet

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Francis Meslet roams the world in his spare time, searching for abandoned sites, sanctuaries where time seems to have stopped. He thus brings back captivating and melancholic images of his travels to the other side of the world...
Author: Francis MESLET
Editor: JONGLEZ Publishing
Pages: 224
Format: 305 x 215 mm
ISBN: 978-2-36195-440-6
Release DATE: October 2020
Price: e 35 - e 36 (A) - US $ 39,95 - £ 29,95
Between 2012 and 2019 Francis Meslet photographed several hundred places of worship across Europe. Over time, these places have became enveloped in silence, the only thing heard there now an occasional gust of wind whistling though broken stained glass, or the rhythmic drip of water leaking through the dilapidated roof above a nave. Nevertheless, these muted places still draw an occasional visitor. Once upon a time, prayers could be heard recited in Latin in a German church; and in a French Catholic college, the voices of children once resounded to the sound of the bells. But who can imagine what sounds might be concealed behind the walls of a crypt in the heart of the Italian mountains, or within a tomb in a former convent in Portugal?
In his spare time Francis travels the world in search of places that have fallen into disuse - religious buildings where time has stood still since their doors were closed for the last time. He returns with incredible photographs, each a time capsule, a record of a parallel universe. They prompt us to let our imaginations wander and ask ourselves questions. With the greatest respect for the faithful who regularly visited them long ago, he offers us an opportunity to immerse ourselves in places that have been abandoned by faith, to seek a divine light.