Arham Qazi

Upex Download Manager - Minimal Logo Design Concept

Arham Qazi
Arham Qazi
  • Save
Upex Download Manager - Minimal Logo Design Concept green gradient app ui logomark logo concept logo design logo
Download color palette

This concept is a result of my subconscious explorations on illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Arham Qazi
Arham Qazi

More by Arham Qazi

View profile
    • Like