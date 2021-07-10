Samnio00

GAC ISPACE Electric Concept Car HMI Design

GAC ISPACE Electric Concept Car HMI Design console map cluster concept hmi theme graphic design 3d ui
Car Stops , Life Starts
iSPACE Electric Concept Car in CES ASIA 2018
It can break the design form of the traditional dashboard, express the power of the car at the height of the curve, and create the illusory flow of space.
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
