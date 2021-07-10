Repito App. Gamification & Bonus Points

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends! 👋
Screens from the CRM App we are working on.
We create a gamification and bonus system to boost users engagement in our CRM. Users will receive bones points for invitations, daily use and simple tasks. Than users can redeem bonus points on any presents: pro account, gadgets or even real money!
Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for watching!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.