Bohdan Kozachok

Repito App. Gamification & Bonus Points

Hi friends! 👋
Screens from the CRM App we are working on.
We create a gamification and bonus system to boost users engagement in our CRM. Users will receive bones points for invitations, daily use and simple tasks. Than users can redeem bonus points on any presents: pro account, gadgets or even real money!
Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for watching!

