A-Z of flowers 🌿 - 36 Days of Type

Exploring the simplest flower power for 36 days of type challenge 😌

Illustrated on @Procreate ✨

This is the most elaborate series I’ve worked on SO far & what a fulfilling process seeing the great work out there 🔥🤩

It’s only letters for me this time ☺️ Here’s the entire list of flowers 🌸 ~ Would love to know which one is your favourite! 🥰

See the detailed flower illustrations on my ProcreateFolio

.

Feel free to share your thoughts. Press L to show some Love!

.

Follow to stay updated on my other work & checkout my other projects :)