A-Z of flowers 🌿 - 36 Days of Type

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploring the simplest flower power for 36 days of type challenge 😌
Illustrated on @Procreate ✨
This is the most elaborate series I’ve worked on SO far & what a fulfilling process seeing the great work out there 🔥🤩
It’s only letters for me this time ☺️ Here’s the entire list of flowers 🌸 ~ Would love to know which one is your favourite! 🥰
See the detailed flower illustrations on my ProcreateFolio
.
Feel free to share your thoughts. Press L to show some Love!
.
Follow to stay updated on my other work & checkout my other projects :)