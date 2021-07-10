Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Palak Gera

A-Z of flowers 🌿 - 36 Days of Type

Palak Gera
Palak Gera
  • Save
A-Z of flowers 🌿 - 36 Days of Type theme nature floral logo graphic design procreate digital art art botanical branding lettering alphabets letters typography 36 days of type 3d flowers design illustration visual design
Download color palette

Exploring the simplest flower power for 36 days of type challenge 😌 
Illustrated on @Procreate ✨

This is the most elaborate series I’ve worked on SO far & what a fulfilling process seeing the great work out there 🔥🤩

It’s only letters for me this time ☺️ Here’s the entire list of flowers 🌸 ~ Would love to know which one is your favourite! 🥰
See the detailed flower illustrations on my ProcreateFolio
.
Feel free to share your thoughts. Press L to show some Love!
.
Follow to stay updated on my other work & checkout my other projects :)

Palak Gera
Palak Gera

More by Palak Gera

View profile
    • Like