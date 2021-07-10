🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Donors can be individuals and blood banks. Donor users can register to the application to receive notification about blood donation requests when their blood type is required for an admitted patient to a hospital. In the online registration, users need to provide information about their blood type and address. Once the user login, he would be able to see the latest blood donation requests in their city/region using “Dare To Donate” blood donor app.
Follow me on :
LinekdIn | Twitter | Instagram
Source file download link :
Download