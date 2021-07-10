Donors can be individuals and blood banks. Donor users can register to the application to receive notification about blood donation requests when their blood type is required for an admitted patient to a hospital. In the online registration, users need to provide information about their blood type and address. Once the user login, he would be able to see the latest blood donation requests in their city/region using “Dare To Donate” blood donor app.

Follow me on :

LinekdIn | Twitter | Instagram

Source file download link :

Download