Prateek Gupta

Biometric IDs

Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta
  • Save
Biometric IDs identity biometric icon ui
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

After my daily struggle with Face ID because of mask, I started looking for alternative IDs. Came across a post and created few icons. These Biometric IDs exist in some way today. May be not Ear ID 😜 but it's possible to uniquely identify people.

Critics are appreciated. 🤗

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta

More by Prateek Gupta

View profile
    • Like