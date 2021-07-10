🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone!
After my daily struggle with Face ID because of mask, I started looking for alternative IDs. Came across a post and created few icons. These Biometric IDs exist in some way today. May be not Ear ID 😜 but it's possible to uniquely identify people.
Critics are appreciated. 🤗