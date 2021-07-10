Anna Kuzechkina

Aqua Spa

Anna Kuzechkina
Anna Kuzechkina
  • Save
Aqua Spa cinema 4d ui animation motion graphics 3d
Download color palette

My first experiment with 3d :D
Here is one frame from the video.
Made with Cinema 4D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Anna Kuzechkina
Anna Kuzechkina

More by Anna Kuzechkina

View profile
    • Like