Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Mohiuddin

Modern SaaS logo for a Spatial data & Mapping startup

Md Mohiuddin
Md Mohiuddin
  • Save
Modern SaaS logo for a Spatial data & Mapping startup design
Download color palette

Unused and available Design, looking for a new owner.​​​​​​​
❕ I'm available for more work
📩 Contact through Email ♥
A like is very much appreciated
project inquiry: voicemahadi@gmail.com
Clean, Modern Simple Unique & Creative icon created in combination with takes Data runs Analysis. the design fits in perfect square proportions so it will be easy to use as an icon, avatar, or on merchandise.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Md Mohiuddin
Md Mohiuddin

More by Md Mohiuddin

View profile
    • Like