Pet-Coke. L'oro della Piana di Gela

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122901497/Pet-Coke-Loro-della-Piana-di-Gela

Graduation project and photographic research by Rosario Terranova.

Pet-coke is a fuel obtained from petroleum refining residues, crude oil from Gela, making it possible to produce large quantities and feed the ANIC petrochemical plant. In 1956, Eni identified the first field in the Piana di Gela; from that moment, the history of the place will remain inextricably linked to the chemical industry. This work traces the historical events that characterized the area up to the 1960s and focuses attention on the traces of their passage.