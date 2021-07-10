MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir

Music Logo

MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir
MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir
  • Save
Music Logo logo inspiration graphic design logo concept minimalist logo music symbol design logo website musical music
Download color palette

Hello everyone.

this is my new music logo design, I designed this logo for musical website.

What do you think about this logo design?
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.
Email - imishishir@gmail.com

MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir
MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir

More by MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir

View profile
    • Like