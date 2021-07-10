Surja Sen Das Raj

BlueJeans Redesign Experience

Surja Sen Das Raj
Surja Sen Das Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
BlueJeans Redesign Experience ios app branding logo gradient ui ux template design creative dribbble best shot illustrations app design bluejeans redesign bluejeans
Download color palette

BlueJeans Redesign Experience
.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
5-star rating agency on GrabStar
https://grabstar.io/profiles/ofspace/
.
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hello@ofspace.co
.
🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Surja Sen Das Raj
Surja Sen Das Raj
I design experiences that make people's lives simple
Hire Me

More by Surja Sen Das Raj

View profile
    • Like