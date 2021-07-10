Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ananthanath A

LinkedIn Settings Page Redesigned

Ananthanath A
Ananthanath A
  • Save
LinkedIn Settings Page Redesigned redesign modern landing page branding website settings page settings userinterface ux ui webdesign linkedin
Download color palette

LinkedIn became very common among professionals. While going through the website, I thought of redesigning this based on new trends. As my next exercise thought to redesign the LinkedIn Settings list page. I hope you all like it.

If you appreciate it, click "L".
Comment your suggestions.

Follow me on Behance | Instagram 😊

Ananthanath A
Ananthanath A

More by Ananthanath A

View profile
    • Like