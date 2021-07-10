Thu Doan

DailyUI #001 (Sign Up)

Thu Doan
Thu Doan
  • Save
DailyUI #001 (Sign Up) sign up ux app design education app daily 100 challenge dailyui dailyuichallenge ui
Download color palette

WhiteBoard Sign Up Flow

Hi everyone,
This is my first post on Dribbble. Please give me feedback and I hope you like it!

Illustrations by Natasha Remarchuk. https://icons8.com/illustrations/style--pablita

Thu Doan
Thu Doan

More by Thu Doan

View profile
    • Like