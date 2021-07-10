White Gecko Rail Final Logo Design

Final logo design for White Gecko Rail. The project also included corporate stationery design.

White Gecko is an existing business in need of a rebrand due to a change in the company structure and service offering from IT solutions to a rail operator on the QR network. This includes a slight name change to White Gecko ‘Rail’.

The company has a unique service offering, initially aiming to revive and modernise existing train cars into modern mobile work sites for track maintenance, but would later like to expand into a small rail freight operator and other complimentary services.

Our goal was to create a brand identity that is corporate and professional, primarily targeting large existing rail operators that they will be working with. We will aim to utilise their existing gecko symbol, modernising it, and making it more appropriate for the rail industry. It must work well on high vis work shirts with the potential to be applied to rolling stock in the future.

We liked concept A but felt like the shape of it could perhaps be made a little more versatile. This final concept uses dynamic geometric shapes commonly associated with the rail and transport industry again, but we changed the layout of the gecko to fit nicely into a circle. This allowed it to work well in the stickers required for the trains, as well as patterns on the stationery items. Black was the final colour choice as it is bold and versatile, and would set well on any colour locomotive.