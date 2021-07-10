aer - light as a feather

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Aer is a tech brand with a range of different products like smartphones
scooters, drones, etc... Aer products are Light as a feather which makes
them stand out. The name aer is Latin for air. The goal of this branding was to make a unique scaleable mark that can be used in 2 color combinations. The brand wants to feel friendly but reliable.
Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously this is a concept.
If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.
contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft