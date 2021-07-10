Aravindh C

Dropdown | Daily UI 27

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
Dropdown | Daily UI 27 interaction icons box dropdown daily ui 27 daily ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
This is my 27th task of the challenge. Designed a dropdown box for a design website. Dropdowns need not to be boring as usual, they can be provided with icons and smaller views about the sections available.

Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Tap "L" to like my shot!

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like