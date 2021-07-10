Binson Feng

Educational app

Binson Feng
Binson Feng
  • Save
Educational app 3d design app mobile uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Educational app
Hey, beautiful people. Thank you for viewing my project.

Press "L" if you like it
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects lokehanfeng1234@gmail.com

🤝 Don't be shy, let's be friends
Dribbble | LinkedIn | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Binson Feng
Binson Feng
Like