Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aravindh C

Subscribe | Daily UI 26

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
Subscribe | Daily UI 26 subscription newsletter mail subscribe daily ui 26 daily ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
Just finished the 26th task of the challenge. Designed a subscribe form for a recipe website. It's important to inform the users about why they are subscribing and what's the use of it.

Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Tap "L" to like my shot!

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like