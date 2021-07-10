Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robiu Adepoju Adufe

Music App

Robiu Adepoju Adufe
Robiu Adepoju Adufe
  • Save
Music App concept dark ui design podcast player clean app uiux playlist artist song ui music
Download color palette

Hi Guys.
Here is a music App design.
Stay Tuned i am still posting more on the project

i hope you like it.
Let me know what you thing think in the comment section.
I am available for a part time or full time work.
or send me an email at aduferobiu@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Robiu Adepoju Adufe
Robiu Adepoju Adufe

More by Robiu Adepoju Adufe

View profile
    • Like