KevinGirardx

Cute Skull Logo

KevinGirardx
KevinGirardx
  • Save
Cute Skull Logo skull logo ui mascot logo icon vector logo illustration design
Download color palette

Went for something aggressive but yet with a hint of cute.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
KevinGirardx
KevinGirardx

More by KevinGirardx

View profile
    • Like