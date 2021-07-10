Purest Form of Love - The Love of Radha Krishna

The love of Radha Krishna is known to the world. Every devotee of Krishna loves Radha equally. In fact, the way these devotees greet each other is by reciting the name of Radha, that too more than once. It is well said, no love is complete until one chant the name of Radha Krishna. And what can be the best way to get your love wishes fulfilled than placing marble statues of Radha Krishna and worshipping them twice a day.

"Radha is the true epitome of love, tenderness, compassion and devotion. She loved Krishna beyond any constraints. Her love is the purest form of love, a perfect example of true love."

of them returning saying Radha Krishna didn’t hear their prayer,” he further adds. “Radha is the true epitome of love, tenderness, compassion and devotion. She loved Krishna beyond any constraints. Her love is the purest form of love, a perfect example of true love.”

If Radha’s love is the purest of all, should we not place moortis of Radha alone?

“Radharani was completely devoted towards Krishna. While Krishna binds the entire universe, her love towards Krishna is something that keeps Krishna enchanted. Though she was never married to Krishna, she always wanted to be remembered alongside Krishna only. Therefore, it is always advisable to pray against the photographs or statues of Radha Krishna instead of Radharani alone.”

If Radha loved Krishna so much, why didn’t they get married?

“Radha, in a very tender age, realised that Krishna is not just an ordinary man. She knew many others will love him and that he will have to love them back as well. That is why she not only just loved him but devoted her life to him without attaching any worldly relations. Their love became an example for the world to define the fine line between loving someone unconditionally and getting married to someone. No wonder, even if not married to him, Radha is always placed near Krishna in all the statues of Radha Krishna.”

