Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Owais Zaheer

Plant it Landing Page

Owais Zaheer
Owais Zaheer
  • Save
Plant it Landing Page concept website plants website save earth plants practice ui ux figma landing page ui
Download color palette

Made this concept landing page in Figma!
Let me know what you guys think.

Owais Zaheer
Owais Zaheer

More by Owais Zaheer

View profile
    • Like