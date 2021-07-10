Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siddhant giri

Day #017: Email Receipt UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #017: Email Receipt UI motion graphics illustration typography icon graphic design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Today I created an email receipt UI with some of the motion designing skill theme which I choose is related to a coffee latte. I hope you will like this design and feedback is always appreciated.

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like