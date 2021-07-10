Nitin Singh

FORD GT40 (Ford vs Ferrari)

FORD GT40 (Ford vs Ferrari) sports car sports race classic vintage ford mustang ford vs ferrari ferrari automotive lemans gt gt40 ford vector vehicle wheels cars
This illustration is inspired by one of my favorite movie " Ford VS Ferrari "
Ford GT40 won the Le Mans 24 hours from 1966-69.

