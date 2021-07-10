Kritika N.

404 Page : Daily UI 008

404 Page : Daily UI 008
Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages so I help them in a way that's a bit more asthetically pleasing. With lots of love for bunny! :D #DailyUI

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
