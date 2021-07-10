Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Maatra Bhasha" Logo Design

logo design branding logo graphic design
"Maatra Bhasha" Logo Design for Local Script Writing company. The client wanted it to be warm, simple and easily readable logo. So, I combined the design with the redish orange color giving it a painting style and some good old caligraphy to empahsising the warmth and welcoming

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
