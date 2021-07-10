Bima Agustian Wanaputra

Travelo - Travel Mobile App

Travelo - Travel Mobile App landscape clean figma splash screen holiday onboarding landing mountain beach travel blue vector illustration logo branding ui ux mobile design app
Hello!
This is Travelo, my exploration about travel mobile app. This app is useful to search destination for holiday (or work maybe).
Feel free to leave feedback and press L to show some love ❤️
Have a nice day ❤️

