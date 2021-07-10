Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fachrezy Ezy

WMusix: Music App

Fachrezy Ezy
Fachrezy Ezy
  • Save
WMusix: Music App web mobile iphone 12 iphone 11 apple music soundcloud spotify streaming podcast modern ux design ui design inspiration noise minamilsm grey dark music player uiux music
Download color palette

New exploration Music app 🎧
The colour pick is from the headphone colour its like iron steel 🦾🦿

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🤟

I'm available for freelance/new project.
Just say hello 😀
📩 fachrezy97@gmail.com

Fachrezy Ezy
Fachrezy Ezy

More by Fachrezy Ezy

View profile
    • Like