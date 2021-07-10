Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 15 - On/Off Switch

Day 15 - On/Off Switch day 15 onoff switch switch button toggle light design application app ui design ui daily ui dailyui daily
Task: Design an On/Off Switch. Consider what's being turned on/off and how it should be done.

I would really appreciate your reviews, drop them in the comment... Thank you.

