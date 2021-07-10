Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 13 - Direct Messaging

Day 13 - Direct Messaging chatbox customer support day 13 day13 chat message messaging design application app ui ui design daily ui dailyui daily
Task: Design a Direct Messaging app, profile, or chatbox. Consider the parties involved in the messages, images, placement, and context of the messages. Are the messages for social purposes? Customer support?

