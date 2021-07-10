exploration - village profile and culture webiste page idea

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Everybody !!
This is my exploration about village profile and introduction to local culture website page idea
In this exploration I'm using shapes, photo and gradient color for all component in this design.
if you want tou see full design, feel free to visit this link :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123196987/village-profile-and-culture-webiste-page-idea
Happy to hear your feedback, thanks