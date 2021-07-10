Fey Devastio

#exploration - village profile and culture webiste page idea

#exploration - village profile and culture webiste page idea
Hello Everybody !!

This is my exploration about village profile and introduction to local culture website page idea

In this exploration I'm using shapes, photo and gradient color for all component in this design.

if you want tou see full design, feel free to visit this link :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123196987/village-profile-and-culture-webiste-page-idea

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks

