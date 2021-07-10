Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Niharika Singh

Empty State,IOS Mobile Screen UI

Niharika Singh
Niharika Singh
  • Save
Empty State,IOS Mobile Screen UI error ux location navigation list cart color tool app shop empty state design illustration ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers,
I have designed some empty state ios mobile screens in attractive color.

Don't forget to press "L", hope you like it.
Plz share your feedback.
Here is my instagram link plz follow.
https://www.instagram.com/uidesignerniharika

Niharika Singh
Niharika Singh

More by Niharika Singh

View profile
    • Like