ADAW - BRAND LOGO DESIGN

ADAW - BRAND LOGO DESIGN graphic design icon typography vector branding illustration logo design
Logo thats make for personal branding. Build as a acronym with ADAW, and namely AdityaDharmaAW. Colored with blue, white and grey. Simple and authentic.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
