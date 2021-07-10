Fey Devastio

#exploration - To do list Website Apps

Fey Devastio
Fey Devastio
  • Save
#exploration - To do list Website Apps apps design task apps to do list apps website design website app design ux ui uiux design
Download color palette

Hello Everybody !!

This is my exploration about To do list Website Apps

In this exploration I'm using shapes, photo and variation of color for all component in this design.

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks

Fey Devastio
Fey Devastio

More by Fey Devastio

View profile
    • Like