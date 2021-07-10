Israfil Molla

V Plus Letter Logo

Israfil Molla
Israfil Molla
  • Save
V Plus Letter Logo abstract minimalist letter mark logomark monogram v letter logo plus logo letter v letter logo 3d animation branding ui design minimal typography logo logotype logodesign dailylogo
Download color palette

V Plus Letter Logo
Logo Concept- Letter V + Plus
I hope you guys like it. As always the feedback is highly appreciated. Give your opinion in the comments.
Designed by israfilexclusive

Are you interested in working with me?
Contact me:

WhatsApp: +8801400004353
Email: israfilmolla2@gmail.com

Israfil Molla
Israfil Molla

More by Israfil Molla

View profile
    • Like