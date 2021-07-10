Concept App-design for Mobitel Selfcare App . Redesign Concept

.

.

.

What do you guys think about this?

Let me know down in comment below.....

.

.

.

Tools used

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe XD

.

.

.

Dribble:

#appdesign #design #app #mobitel #srilanka

#graphicdesign #appdevelopment #marketing #appdesigner #digitalmarketing #branding #seo #appinternetdesign #internetapp #data #ui #ux #html #socialmedia #uidesign #animation #css #business #uxdesign #wordpress #designer #logo #ecommerce #coding #javascript #programming #xd