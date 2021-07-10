Dashboard Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The revenue graph is where I spent a lot of time, a lot of work was done to come up with a graph that's easy for users to understand at the same time giving all the information they need to see at one glance, because the users are not technical, they definitely wouldn't understand complex graphical illustrations.
Feel free to contact me (iadeleke01@gmail.com) to discuss on how to come up with user centric designs, I created a process that works for me and I'll love to share with you.