kajathees prem

Lions Club App (UI/UX Design Concept)

kajathees prem
kajathees prem
Lions Club App (UI/UX Design Concept) uiux branding illustration app design ux mobile app design design ui figma
When caring people join together, roll up their sleeves and take action to make their community better, it’s a beautiful thing—and an incredible feeling for everyone involved. That’s Lions. Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving the world through kindness. It’s 1.4 million caring men and women serving together so they can make a lasting impact and change more lives - Lions Club Organization

This app concepts gives you the features of doing payment for member registrations, district dues and club dues.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
kajathees prem
kajathees prem

