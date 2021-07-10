Shamsuddin Ahmed

Combination mark LOGO

Shamsuddin Ahmed
Shamsuddin Ahmed
  • Save
Combination mark LOGO ui logo flat design logo design illustration icon business card design branding and identity branding geomatric logo minimal logo professional logo
Download color palette

Here is my new concept!!!
This Logo concept is including geomatric shape and typo that's a combination mark logo..
if you want to hire me .
contact me:
E-mail: Shamsudinahmed6767@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/shamsuddinSUA
WhatsApp: +8801710-043240
Don't forget to Follow me

Shamsuddin Ahmed
Shamsuddin Ahmed

More by Shamsuddin Ahmed

View profile
    • Like