Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Madhabi Studio

Minimalist Certificate Template

Madhabi Studio
Madhabi Studio
  • Save
Minimalist Certificate Template microsoft word adobe photoshop appreciation
Download color palette

Minimalist Certificate Template, Multipurpose Certificate Template, Printable CERTIFICATE Template, Microsoft Word & Photoshop Template, Instant Download

Product Information ----->>

★ Pages: One pages
★ Size: 8.5x11 In
★ Resolution: 300 dpi
★ Color mode: CMYK
★ Bleed: 0.25 in
★ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
★ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!
DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Madhabi Studio
Madhabi Studio

More by Madhabi Studio

View profile
    • Like