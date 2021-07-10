Trending designs to inspire you
Visit : https://foundation.app/@mi-series/anyone-there-57858
"Astro Is In Quarantine."
Animated Astronaut With 16 Iridescent Materials.
Bonus content:
If you win the auction, contact me and I’ll share you a link of ready to print hi-res file of "Anyone There" – A3, 3508x4961px, 300dpi.
Artwork specs:
Seamless loop
1200x1200px
Edition 1/1
MP4