Mi-Series
Anyone There
Visit : https://foundation.app/@mi-series/anyone-there-57858

"Astro Is In Quarantine."

Animated Astronaut With 16 Iridescent Materials.

Bonus content:
If you win the auction, contact me and I’ll share you a link of ready to print hi-res file of "Anyone There" – A3, 3508x4961px, 300dpi.

Artwork specs:
Seamless loop
1200x1200px
Edition 1/1
MP4

