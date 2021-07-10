Trending designs to inspire you
Cambridge is a university city on the river Cam. It is the home of the University of Cambridge, which was founded in 1209 and is now one of the top 5 Universities in the world. The university includes Cavendish Laboratory, King‘s College, Queen's College, Christ's College, Trinity, St. Johns, Downing, and others.
Places We Have Been To is a collection of flat poster designs showing all the cities and landmarks we have been to.