#DAILY UI 001 #SIGN UP PAGE #FOOD DELIVERY APP
HEY GUYS! I'm a self-taught, budding ui/ux designer.So as a first step into my self development process i have started to design the daily ui challenge.
Show me your love by hitting the red heart! And comment where i could improvise or what you liked in my design.
Reach me out : sriashwathi1111@gmail.com