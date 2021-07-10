Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sri Ashwathi

#DAILY UI 001-SIGN UP PAGE

Sri Ashwathi
Sri Ashwathi
#DAILY UI 001-SIGN UP PAGE food yellow sign up log in sign up page delivery app food app ux daily ui ui
#DAILY UI 001 #SIGN UP PAGE #FOOD DELIVERY APP
HEY GUYS! I'm a self-taught, budding ui/ux designer.So as a first step into my self development process i have started to design the daily ui challenge.
Show me your love by hitting the red heart! And comment where i could improvise or what you liked in my design.
Reach me out : sriashwathi1111@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Sri Ashwathi
Sri Ashwathi

