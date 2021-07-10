Most Famous Actor In India Rana Daggubati

Rana Dagubbati, Best Actor In India is an Indian film actor, producer, visual effects co-ordinator, and photographer known for his works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema. Before starting his journey as an actor, Rana went ahead to own a production company, Spirit Media, apart from ‘Ramanaidu Studios’ that he inherited from his father. Being independent and trying his hands at different things was the way he wanted life to be. With ‘Spirit Media’, he not only produced commercially successful films but also those who went on to win National Awards. On the back of the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise, The Best Actor In India went to earn another first with India's first underwater film, The Ghazi Attack, which was a commercial success and garnered him another prestigious National Award.

